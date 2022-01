Illinois Rep. Bobby Rush, a Democrat, is retiring after 30 years in the U.S. House Longtime Illinois Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush announced on Tuesday that he is leaving Congress. The former Black Panther has represented the South Side of Chicago in Congress since 1993.

