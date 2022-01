Around the world, what does it mean to be fully vaccinated? The question of what fully vaccinated means might be changing as booster shots are becoming more important. More data, and new policies, are emerging in the U.S. and around the world.

Health Around the world, what does it mean to be fully vaccinated? Around the world, what does it mean to be fully vaccinated? Listen · 8:27 8:27 The question of what fully vaccinated means might be changing as booster shots are becoming more important. More data, and new policies, are emerging in the U.S. and around the world. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor