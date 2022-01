Young Roma writers find inspiration in Amanda Gorman's poetry Young writers who are Roma, Europe's largest ethnic minority, see their own struggles in Amanda Gorman's poetry, and are translating her new book into Hungarian.

Europe Young Roma writers find inspiration in Amanda Gorman's poetry Young Roma writers find inspiration in Amanda Gorman's poetry Listen · 5:17 5:17 Young writers who are Roma, Europe's largest ethnic minority, see their own struggles in Amanda Gorman's poetry, and are translating her new book into Hungarian. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor