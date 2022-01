The latest COVID surge impacts fire fighters' shifts in San Diego COVID-19 infections are leading to staffing shortages at police and fire departments in many cities, including San Diego, where Fire Chief Colin Stowell says it's led to some temporary shutdowns.

