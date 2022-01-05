A 1962, near-mint copy of 'The Incredible Hulk' comic sells for record price

The comic, in which the Hulk appears in his original grey, not his signature green, sold for almost half a million dollars at auction. It's the most expensive copy of the first Hulk story ever sold.

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. A 1962 near-mint copy of "The Incredible Hulk" comic book sold for almost half a million dollars at auction. In it, the Hulk appears in his original gray, not his signature green. The gray Hulk looked a little different on each page because of the printing process, so Marvel made him green to get a more consistent color. It's the most expensive copy of the comic ever sold, or as a bulked-up Bruce Banner might put it, (imitating the Hulk) Hulk smash record. It's MORNING EDITION.

