A 1962, near-mint copy of 'The Incredible Hulk' comic sells for record price The comic, in which the Hulk appears in his original grey, not his signature green, sold for almost half a million dollars at auction. It's the most expensive copy of the first Hulk story ever sold.

Books A 1962, near-mint copy of 'The Incredible Hulk' comic sells for record price A 1962, near-mint copy of 'The Incredible Hulk' comic sells for record price Listen · 0:27 0:27 The comic, in which the Hulk appears in his original grey, not his signature green, sold for almost half a million dollars at auction. It's the most expensive copy of the first Hulk story ever sold. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor