Theranos whistleblower welcomes the guilty verdict against Elizabeth Holmes Ex-CEO Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty of fraud. Tyler Schultz, a whistleblower who helped sound the alarm over the company's technology, says it cost him his relationship with his grandfather.

Listen · 4:12
Ex-CEO Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty of fraud. Tyler Schultz, a whistleblower who helped sound the alarm over the company's technology, says it cost him his relationship with his grandfather.