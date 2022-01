ProPublica: Facebook hosted a surge of misinformation and threats ahead of Jan. 6 NPR's A Martinez speaks with ProPublica reporter Craig Silverman about an investigation detailing a surge of threats and disinformation on Facebook before Jan. 6, 2021.

National ProPublica: Facebook hosted a surge of misinformation and threats ahead of Jan. 6 ProPublica: Facebook hosted a surge of misinformation and threats ahead of Jan. 6 Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martinez speaks with ProPublica reporter Craig Silverman about an investigation detailing a surge of threats and disinformation on Facebook before Jan. 6, 2021. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor