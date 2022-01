The Supreme Court to hold a hearing on Biden's vaccine and testing mandate NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Karen Harned of the National Federation of Independent Business, about its opposition to OSHA's vaccine and testing requirements for private employers.

Law The Supreme Court to hold a hearing on Biden's vaccine and testing mandate The Supreme Court to hold a hearing on Biden's vaccine and testing mandate Listen · 4:06 4:06 NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Karen Harned of the National Federation of Independent Business, about its opposition to OSHA's vaccine and testing requirements for private employers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor