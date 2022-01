California woman marries the color pink in a Las Vegas wedding In front of a pink-clad crowd, sitting in a pink Cadillac, Kitten Kay Sera said "I do" — while clutching a color swatch with shades of bubblegum, flamingo and carnation.

