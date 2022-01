A look ahead at some good music coming out in 2022 What new music is coming out this year that is worth checking out? A preview of two albums that just might make it on to 2022's best of list.

Music News A look ahead at some good music coming out in 2022 A look ahead at some good music coming out in 2022 Listen · 3:41 3:41 What new music is coming out this year that is worth checking out? A preview of two albums that just might make it on to 2022's best of list. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor