Remembering Edward O. Wilson, a conservation advocate who studied ant colonies A pioneer in the field of evolutionary biology, Wilson explored the complex cooperation among ants, including the role of natural in their colonies. He died Dec. 26. Originally broadcast in 1994.

Animals Remembering Edward O. Wilson, a conservation advocate who studied ant colonies Remembering Edward O. Wilson, a conservation advocate who studied ant colonies Listen · 8:51 8:51 A pioneer in the field of evolutionary biology, Wilson explored the complex cooperation among ants, including the role of natural in their colonies. He died Dec. 26. Originally broadcast in 1994. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor