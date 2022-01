People infected with omicron have better outcomes than those with delta, study says In other countries, omicron has appeared to cause less severe illness than prior coronavirus variants. Now scientists have the first data from hospitals about what the U.S. faces with omicron.

Health People infected with omicron have better outcomes than those with delta, study says People infected with omicron have better outcomes than those with delta, study says Listen · 4:06 4:06 In other countries, omicron has appeared to cause less severe illness than prior coronavirus variants. Now scientists have the first data from hospitals about what the U.S. faces with omicron. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor