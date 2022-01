Chicago's mayor has called off school as teachers demand more COVID-19 testing Chicago teachers voted to return to remote learning during this latest COVID surge. They say they're scared to be in buildings and they want more safety protocols. But the mayor says schools are safe.

Education Chicago's mayor has called off school as teachers demand more COVID-19 testing Chicago's mayor has called off school as teachers demand more COVID-19 testing Listen · 3:55 3:55 Chicago teachers voted to return to remote learning during this latest COVID surge. They say they're scared to be in buildings and they want more safety protocols. But the mayor says schools are safe. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor