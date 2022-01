Advisers to the CDC say kids as young as 12 should get COVID booster shots Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say kids as young as 12 should get booster shots. This endorsement clears the way for the CDC to approve boosters for kids between 12 and 15.

