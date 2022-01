People who believe Trump's election lies are running for offices that control voting More than a dozen Trump-aligned Republicans, who doubt President Biden won in 2020, are running to control the election process in their states. It could have sweeping consequences.

Elections People who believe Trump's election lies are running for offices that control voting People who believe Trump's election lies are running for offices that control voting Audio will be available later today. More than a dozen Trump-aligned Republicans, who doubt President Biden won in 2020, are running to control the election process in their states. It could have sweeping consequences. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor