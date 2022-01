A toddler from Kentucky receives a surprise letter from Buckingham Palace Jalayne Sutherland, 2, dressed up as Queen Elizabeth on Halloween — complete with periwinkle suit, hat, pearls and two corgis. Her mom mailed a photo to Buckingham Palace, and got a reply.

