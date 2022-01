A closed mill in Beijing no longer makes steel but it has purpose in the Olympics A once sprawling steel and iron mill will form the backdrop for some of the events during the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics. And parts of the complex have been converted to snow making facilities.

Asia A closed mill in Beijing no longer makes steel but it has purpose in the Olympics