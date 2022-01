The omicron surge forces the Grammys to be postponed, Sundance to move online The latest COVID-19 variant continues to take its toll on the arts. The Sundance Film Festival will be completely virtual this year, and the Grammy Awards are postponed indefinitely.

The omicron surge forces the Grammys to be postponed, Sundance to move online The latest COVID-19 variant continues to take its toll on the arts. The Sundance Film Festival will be completely virtual this year, and the Grammy Awards are postponed indefinitely.