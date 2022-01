Russian troops are sent to Kazakhstan to help quell deadly violence NPR's A Martinez talks to Peter Leonard, Central Asia editor for Eurasia-net, about the dozens of people who died. It's the worst violence there since Kazakhstan gained independence three decades ago.

Russian troops are sent to Kazakhstan to help quell deadly violence

NPR's A Martinez talks to Peter Leonard, Central Asia editor for Eurasia-net, about the dozens of people who died. It's the worst violence there since Kazakhstan gained independence three decades ago.