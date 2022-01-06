Accessibility links
The Jan. 6 insurrection, revisited : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders It's been a full year since the January 6, 2021 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, perhaps the most shocking political event of the past year — or even this generation. But has our understanding of the insurrection changed with time? Sam chats with Hannah Allam, national security reporter at The Washington Post, and Tom Dreisbach, NPR investigative correspondent, about how the U.S. government has responded to the insurrection — and how we've moved from political polarization into political radicalization.

You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.

Revisiting the January 6 insurrection, one year later

Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gathering outside the Capitol building in Washington D.C., United States on January 06, 2021. Pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers were set to sign off President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory in what was supposed to be a routine process headed to Inauguration Day. Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images hide caption

Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gathering outside the Capitol building in Washington D.C., United States on January 06, 2021. Pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers were set to sign off President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory in what was supposed to be a routine process headed to Inauguration Day.

Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

