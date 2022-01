COVID is spiking in India, further straining the country's health system India's COVID-19 caseload is quickly rising, as omicron threatens the country's already precarious health system.

Global Health COVID is spiking in India, further straining the country's health system COVID is spiking in India, further straining the country's health system Listen · 2:48 2:48 India's COVID-19 caseload is quickly rising, as omicron threatens the country's already precarious health system. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor