'Vacuuming animal DNA out of air' may be a way to track wild endangered species Researchers sampled air from a zoological park and found DNA from nearby animals. They hope the work can be used to track endangered species in the wild.

Science 'Vacuuming animal DNA out of air' may be a way to track wild endangered species 'Vacuuming animal DNA out of air' may be a way to track wild endangered species Audio will be available later today. Researchers sampled air from a zoological park and found DNA from nearby animals. They hope the work can be used to track endangered species in the wild. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor