Unvaccinated National Guard members can't be deployed to hospitals that need help Ohio's hospitals have some of the nation's highest numbers of COVID patients. And with staffing levels suffering, nearly 2,000 Ohio National Guard personnel are being deployed to help.

Health Unvaccinated National Guard members can't be deployed to hospitals that need help Unvaccinated National Guard members can't be deployed to hospitals that need help Listen · 3:55 3:55 Ohio's hospitals have some of the nation's highest numbers of COVID patients. And with staffing levels suffering, nearly 2,000 Ohio National Guard personnel are being deployed to help. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor