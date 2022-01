Dozens are reported dead in Kazakhstan, where an anti-government revolt is underway NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Melinda Haring, Deputy Director for Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, on the situation in Kazakhstan and its implications for the rest of the world.

Asia Dozens are reported dead in Kazakhstan, where an anti-government revolt is underway Dozens are reported dead in Kazakhstan, where an anti-government revolt is underway Listen · 4:53 4:53 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Melinda Haring, Deputy Director for Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, on the situation in Kazakhstan and its implications for the rest of the world. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor