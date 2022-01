Iranian Oscars entry 'A Hero' explores the complexity of a good deed The Iranian film A Hero is about a man who becomes a celebrity after doing a good deed. In filmmaker Asghar Farhadi's hands, what seems to be a black and white morality tale becomes more gray.

Review Movie Reviews Iranian Oscars entry 'A Hero' explores the complexity of a good deed Iranian Oscars entry 'A Hero' explores the complexity of a good deed Listen · 2:55 2:55 The Iranian film A Hero is about a man who becomes a celebrity after doing a good deed. In filmmaker Asghar Farhadi's hands, what seems to be a black and white morality tale becomes more gray. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor