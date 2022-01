In Spain, the Wise Men are Kings For Christians, Wednesday night marked the Epiphany: the 12th day of Christmas, when the Wise Men or Three Kings bring presents to Jesus in Bethlehem. In Spain, it's a holiday not to be missed.

Europe In Spain, the Wise Men are Kings In Spain, the Wise Men are Kings Listen · 3:55 3:55 For Christians, Wednesday night marked the Epiphany: the 12th day of Christmas, when the Wise Men or Three Kings bring presents to Jesus in Bethlehem. In Spain, it's a holiday not to be missed. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor