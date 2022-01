Trump is the most powerful figure in the Republican party, despite lies and Jan. 6 Many Republican allies of former President Trump were outraged in 2021 when the Capitol was attacked. But as Trump's popularity endures, the party's elected leaders now largely overlook Jan. 6.

Politics Trump is the most powerful figure in the Republican party, despite lies and Jan. 6 Trump is the most powerful figure in the Republican party, despite lies and Jan. 6 Listen · 4:17 4:17 Many Republican allies of former President Trump were outraged in 2021 when the Capitol was attacked. But as Trump's popularity endures, the party's elected leaders now largely overlook Jan. 6. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor