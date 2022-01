News brief: COVID tests, vaccine mandate hearing, Jan. 6 events Rapid COVID-19 tests are in short supply and prices are increasing. The Supreme Court will review two of Biden's vaccine rules for workers. Not many Republicans attended Jan. 6 events on Capitol Hill.

Rapid COVID-19 tests are in short supply and prices are increasing. The Supreme Court will review two of Biden's vaccine rules for workers. Not many Republicans attended Jan. 6 events on Capitol Hill.