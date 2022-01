Morning news brief Rapid COVID tests are in short supply and prices are increasing. The Supreme Court will review two of Biden's vaccine rules for workers. Not many Republicans attended Jan. 6 events on Capitol Hill.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:07 11:07 Rapid COVID tests are in short supply and prices are increasing. The Supreme Court will review two of Biden's vaccine rules for workers. Not many Republicans attended Jan. 6 events on Capitol Hill. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor