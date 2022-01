Companies ramp up production of rapid COVID tests but they are still hard to get Rapid tests for COVID-19 are proving difficult to find both for local governments and individuals. The Biden administration says relief is on the way. But what's behind the supply challenges?

Health Companies ramp up production of rapid COVID tests but they are still hard to get Companies ramp up production of rapid COVID tests but they are still hard to get Listen · 3:58 3:58 Rapid tests for COVID-19 are proving difficult to find both for local governments and individuals. The Biden administration says relief is on the way. But what's behind the supply challenges? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor