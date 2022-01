Peter Bogdanovich, director of 'The Last Picture Show,' has died at 82 Known as a maverick filmmaker, Peter Bogdanovich made movies that ran the gamut from the bleak, coming-of-age drama The Last Picture Show to zany comedies like What's Up Doc.

Peter Bogdanovich, director of 'The Last Picture Show,' has died at 82 Known as a maverick filmmaker, Peter Bogdanovich made movies that ran the gamut from the bleak, coming-of-age drama The Last Picture Show to zany comedies like What's Up Doc.