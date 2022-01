Are hospital workers running out of sympathy for unvaccinated COVID patients? NPR's A Martinez speaks with Dr. Daniela Lamas, a pulmonary and critical-care physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, about the risk of compassion fatigue for the unvaccinated.

Health Are hospital workers running out of sympathy for unvaccinated COVID patients? Are hospital workers running out of sympathy for unvaccinated COVID patients? Listen · 6:49 6:49 NPR's A Martinez speaks with Dr. Daniela Lamas, a pulmonary and critical-care physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, about the risk of compassion fatigue for the unvaccinated. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor