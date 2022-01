After 30 years in the U.S. House, Illinois Rep. Bobby Rush is leaving NPR's A Martinez talks with longtime Illinois Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush about his decision to leave Congress, and his expectations for the Democratic party and democracy.

After 30 years in the U.S. House, Illinois Rep. Bobby Rush is leaving After 30 years in the U.S. House, Illinois Rep. Bobby Rush is leaving Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martinez talks with longtime Illinois Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush about his decision to leave Congress, and his expectations for the Democratic party and democracy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor