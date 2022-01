Remembering essayist Joan Didion, a keen observer of American culture Didion, who died Dec. 23, was known her cool, unsentimental observations. Her books include Slouching Towards Bethlehem and The Year of Magical Thinking. Originally broadcast in 1987 and 2005.

Listen · 32:40