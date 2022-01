'Fresh Air' celebrates legendary TV actor Betty White White's television career spanned the history of TV itself. Best known for her roles on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls, she died Dec. 31, at age 99. Originally broadcast in 1987.

Television 'Fresh Air' celebrates legendary TV actor Betty White 'Fresh Air' celebrates legendary TV actor Betty White Listen · 10:56 10:56 White's television career spanned the history of TV itself. Best known for her roles on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls, she died Dec. 31, at age 99. Originally broadcast in 1987. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor