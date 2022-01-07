The News Roundup for January 07, 2022

Enlarge this image toggle caption Pool/Getty Images Pool/Getty Images

The omicron variant of COVID-19 is shattering case records across the country. Approximately 1 million new infections were reported nationwide in a single day.

This week saw the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Thursday, saying, "You can't love your country only when you win."

As cases pile up, the U.S. government announced that it will buy 20 million of Pfizer's COVID antiviral pill, doubling its previously announced order.

Following backlash over his COVID vaccine exemption, tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has been denied entry into Australia and faces possible deportation.

Following a gathering of Russian troops at the country's border with Ukraine, President Joe Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the U.S. "will respond decisively" if Russia invades.

The government of Kazakhstan has resigned as protests about rising fuel prices lead to clashes on the streets. Dozens if demonstrators were killed. Now, at the request of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Russia is sending troops to quell unrest.

Lauren Weber, Steve Clemons, and David Rhode join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

David Lawler, Joyce Karam, and Justin Vogt join us for the discussion of international headlines.



Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.