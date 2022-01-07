Accessibility links
The News Roundup for January 07, 2022 : 1A This week saw the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Thursday, saying, "You can't love your country only when you win."

Approximately 1 million new infections of COVID-19 were reported nationwide in a single day. As cases pile up, the U.S. government announced that it will buy 20 million of Pfizer's COVID antiviral pill, doubling its previously announced order.

Meanwhile, after backlash over his COVID vaccine exemption, tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has been denied entry into Australia and faces possible deportation.

The government of Kazakhstan has resigned as protests about rising fuel prices lead to clashes on the streets. Dozens if demonstrators were killed. Now Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has ordered security forces to "kill without warning."

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.

1A

The News Roundup for January 07, 2022

The News Roundup for January 07, 2022

Listen · 1:31:27
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1071255314/1071477196" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris depart through the Hall of Columns after delivering speeches to mark the first anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2022 in Washington, DC. Pool/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Pool/Getty Images

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris depart through the Hall of Columns after delivering speeches to mark the first anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Pool/Getty Images

The omicron variant of COVID-19 is shattering case records across the country. Approximately 1 million new infections were reported nationwide in a single day.

This week saw the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Thursday, saying, "You can't love your country only when you win."

As cases pile up, the U.S. government announced that it will buy 20 million of Pfizer's COVID antiviral pill, doubling its previously announced order.

Following backlash over his COVID vaccine exemption, tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has been denied entry into Australia and faces possible deportation.

Following a gathering of Russian troops at the country's border with Ukraine, President Joe Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the U.S. "will respond decisively" if Russia invades.

The government of Kazakhstan has resigned as protests about rising fuel prices lead to clashes on the streets. Dozens if demonstrators were killed. Now, at the request of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Russia is sending troops to quell unrest.

Lauren Weber, Steve Clemons, and David Rhode join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

David Lawler, Joyce Karam, and Justin Vogt join us for the discussion of international headlines.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.