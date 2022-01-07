Accessibility links
Trump and the GOP get ready for midterms : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Former President Donald Trump is still one of the most influential members of the Republican party even after leaving office nearly a year ago. Sam chats with Vann R. Newkirk II, senior editor for The Atlantic, and McKay Coppins, staff writer for The Atlantic, to make sense of what Trump's GOP has been up to this past year — and its strategies going into the next elections.

You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

It's still Trump's GOP

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on October 09, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa. This is Trump's first rally in Iowa since the 2020 election.

This episode of It's Been a Minute was produced by Liam McBain and edited by Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.