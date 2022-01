All 3 men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery have been sentenced to life in prison The three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery have received their sentences. In November, Travis and Greg McMichael, as well as William 'Roddie' Bryan were found guilty in the Black jogger's death.

All 3 men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery have been sentenced to life in prison The three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery have received their sentences. In November, Travis and Greg McMichael, as well as William 'Roddie' Bryan were found guilty in the Black jogger's death.