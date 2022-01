Employers added 199,000 jobs in December — less than half of forecasters' prediction U.S. employers added 199,000 jobs in December — less than half the number than forecasters had expected. At the same time, the unemployment rate dropped to just 3.9%.

Economy Employers added 199,000 jobs in December — less than half of forecasters' prediction Employers added 199,000 jobs in December — less than half of forecasters' prediction Listen · 3:57 3:57 U.S. employers added 199,000 jobs in December — less than half the number than forecasters had expected. At the same time, the unemployment rate dropped to just 3.9%. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor