Deaths tend to increase as hospitals fill. And hospitals are overflowing due to COVID Some hospitals report less strain as omicron seems to cause less severe illness. But they're still overcrowded with patients. Research shows death rates rise significantly when hospitals are full.

Health Deaths tend to increase as hospitals fill. And hospitals are overflowing due to COVID Deaths tend to increase as hospitals fill. And hospitals are overflowing due to COVID Listen · 4:02 4:02 Some hospitals report less strain as omicron seems to cause less severe illness. But they're still overcrowded with patients. Research shows death rates rise significantly when hospitals are full. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor