#2203: Sonja Henie's Tutu! : The Best of Car Talk A lot of listeners want to know where Tom and Ray latched onto phrases like 'Don't drive like my Brother!' or 'No matter what it is, it's gonna cost you $200, if that's what it is.' Well ok, very few listeners actually asked, but the puzzler's still on vacation and there's a lot of air time to fill, alright? Enjoy this week's offering from the 'Car Talk Folklore Dissemination Division': "Sonja Henie's Tutu!'

