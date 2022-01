Russia sent troops near Ukraine and to Kazakhstan. The U.S. is watching and waiting The situation in Kazakhstan has implications for the stability of the region and for U.S. energy companies active in the Central Asian country.

National Security Russia sent troops near Ukraine and to Kazakhstan. The U.S. is watching and waiting Russia sent troops near Ukraine and to Kazakhstan. The U.S. is watching and waiting Listen · 3:32 3:32 The situation in Kazakhstan has implications for the stability of the region and for U.S. energy companies active in the Central Asian country. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor