Saturday sports: COVID is knocking out the competition in skating, tennis and the NBA Promising figure skaters dropped out of this week's U.S. championships due to COVID-19. Plus: Novak Djokovic is stranded in Australia, and NBA retirees get a second chance.

Sports Saturday sports: COVID is knocking out the competition in skating, tennis and the NBA Saturday sports: COVID is knocking out the competition in skating, tennis and the NBA Listen · 4:05 4:05 Promising figure skaters dropped out of this week's U.S. championships due to COVID-19. Plus: Novak Djokovic is stranded in Australia, and NBA retirees get a second chance. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor