Remembering Sidney Poitier Sidney Poitier, the great actor, director and activist who died this week at age 94, was revered for his magnetic presence, and for showing the humanity in ambitious, hopeful Black characters.

Obituaries Remembering Sidney Poitier Remembering Sidney Poitier Listen · 6:13 6:13 Sidney Poitier, the great actor, director and activist who died this week at age 94, was revered for his magnetic presence, and for showing the humanity in ambitious, hopeful Black characters. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor