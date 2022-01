Noah Hawley's novel 'Anthem' makes the case that the apocalypse is now Ayesha Rascoe speaks to author Noah Hawley about his new novel, "Anthem."

Author Interviews Noah Hawley's novel 'Anthem' makes the case that the apocalypse is now Noah Hawley's novel 'Anthem' makes the case that the apocalypse is now Listen · 5:34 5:34 Ayesha Rascoe speaks to author Noah Hawley about his new novel, "Anthem." NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor