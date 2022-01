Actor Sidney Poitier was a force for change on and off the screen Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Professor Mark Anthony Neal of Duke University about Sidney Poitier's legacy as a racial justice activist. The actor passed away Thursday at the age of 94.

Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Professor Mark Anthony Neal of Duke University about Sidney Poitier's legacy as a racial justice activist. The actor passed away Thursday at the age of 94.