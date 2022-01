What's different about college football bowl games this year NPR's Michel Martin speaks with sportswriter Spencer Hall of The Shutdown Fullcast about why college players are sitting out of bowl games this season.

Sports What's different about college football bowl games this year What's different about college football bowl games this year Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with sportswriter Spencer Hall of The Shutdown Fullcast about why college players are sitting out of bowl games this season. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor