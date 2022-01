Rising sea levels threaten affordable housing Lots of low-income and public housing is threatened by rising seas. Losing those units will make the affordable housing crisis even worse, and put more people at risk of homelessness.

Climate Rising sea levels threaten affordable housing Rising sea levels threaten affordable housing Listen · 4:25 4:25 Lots of low-income and public housing is threatened by rising seas. Losing those units will make the affordable housing crisis even worse, and put more people at risk of homelessness. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor