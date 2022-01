The Golden Globes go on, but won't be televised The Golden Globes take place in Beverly Hills Sunday. But there will be big changes: limits on the audience size, nominees are not expected to attend — and the ceremony won't even be televised.

Movies The Golden Globes go on, but won't be televised The Golden Globes go on, but won't be televised Audio will be available later today. The Golden Globes take place in Beverly Hills Sunday. But there will be big changes: limits on the audience size, nominees are not expected to attend — and the ceremony won't even be televised. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor